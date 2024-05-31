First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 145.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 743,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,843 shares during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks accounts for 1.5% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 10.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ GILT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.49. 38,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,978. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $313.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.60. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%.

GILT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

