FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Trading Down 14.8%

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) were down 14.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 594 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

