Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.79. The company had a trading volume of 125,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,018. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.14 and its 200-day moving average is $227.04. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

