Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Has $720,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,291. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

