Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 229.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,614 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 596,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

