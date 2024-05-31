Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Flex stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Flex has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,648 shares of company stock worth $11,529,943. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Flex by 113.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201,162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flex by 290.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Flex by 79.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 55,910 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Flex by 0.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 279,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at $2,399,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

