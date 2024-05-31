Flushing Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 76.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIC. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

