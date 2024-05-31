Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) vs. MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Financial Analysis

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Fobi AI has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fobi AI alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Fobi AI and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fobi AI -321.37% -277.82% -161.05% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fobi AI $1.51 million 9.25 -$9.44 million ($0.04) -1.58 MDxHealth $70.19 million N/A -$43.10 million N/A N/A

This table compares Fobi AI and MDxHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fobi AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MDxHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fobi AI and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fobi AI 0 0 0 0 N/A MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

MDxHealth has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 174.73%. Given MDxHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Fobi AI.

Summary

MDxHealth beats Fobi AI on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fobi AI

(Get Free Report)

Fobi AI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions. It serves various industries, including the hospitality and tourism industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About MDxHealth

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection. The company offers genomic prostate score which provides personalized genomic insights to both physicians and patients navigating the complexities of prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. It sells its products through urology sales force, consisting of direct sales representatives, strategic account managers, and regional sales managers. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Fobi AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fobi AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.