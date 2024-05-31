Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Foot Locker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Up 14.9 %

Shares of FL opened at $25.87 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

