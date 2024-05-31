Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1% to +1% yr/yr to ~$8.09-8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS.
Foot Locker Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE FL opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.50. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $35.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on FL
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Foot Locker
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- PayPal Has a New Growth Road Ahead For Investors, Ready to Rally?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Analysts Couldn’t Wait to Boost These 3 Stocks
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.