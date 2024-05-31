Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1% to +1% yr/yr to ~$8.09-8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE FL opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.50. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $35.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FL. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.47.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

