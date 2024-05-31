Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.50

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

Formula One Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 10.94%.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.