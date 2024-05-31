Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) CEO Thomas Pike Buys 10,000 Shares

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Fortrea Price Performance
FTRE opened at $24.22 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on FTRE. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
