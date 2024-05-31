Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) CEO Thomas Pike Buys 10,000 Shares

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fortrea Price Performance

FTRE opened at $24.22 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortrea by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortrea by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 94,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Fortrea by 152.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortrea by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fortrea by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTRE. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

