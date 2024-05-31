Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortrea from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.78.

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortrea by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 94,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fortrea by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

