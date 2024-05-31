Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FBIOP stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,983. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1953 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.