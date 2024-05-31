Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,982,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,160% from the previous session’s volume of 236,598 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $20.92.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

