Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.
Frontline Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of FRO stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. Frontline has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
