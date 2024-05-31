Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $27.96

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.96, but opened at $28.81. Frontline shares last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 352,965 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO
Frontline Trading Up 1.5 %
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Frontline
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 4.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Frontline by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: Amazon and Its 35% Upside
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- AI Is Booming, But Not For These Stocks …Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.