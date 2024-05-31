Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Frontline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Frontline has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Frontline to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.
Frontline Trading Up 1.3 %
Frontline stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.03. Frontline has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
