Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Frontline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Frontline has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Frontline to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Trading Up 1.3 %

Frontline stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.03. Frontline has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRO

About Frontline

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.