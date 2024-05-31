Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) PT Raised to $85.80

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $81.00 to $85.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.37.

Futu stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Futu will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

