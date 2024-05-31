GAP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 67,464 call options on the company. This is an increase of 235% compared to the average daily volume of 20,152 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $274,314.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 9,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $263,027.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $274,314.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in GAP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.84.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GPS stock traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. 30,830,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,729,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

