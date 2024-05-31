GBS (NYSE:GBS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 27,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 955,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

GBS Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.32.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

