Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up about 2.3% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,253,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after buying an additional 261,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,265 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Generac by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 284,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,982,000 after acquiring an additional 148,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE GNRC traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.21. 771,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.78. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Generac

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.