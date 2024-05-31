Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the April 30th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGB. Bank of America raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.17 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 970,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1,475.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 321,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 233,911.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,559,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,839,000 after buying an additional 21,550,300 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.44. 3,096,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,658,010. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

