Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 4,843,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,500,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GERN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 870.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

