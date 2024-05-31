Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.61

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 38454655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.90.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,975 shares of company stock valued at $313,834. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 507,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 109,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,494,000 after buying an additional 4,016,221 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,412,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 216,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.