Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Trimmed by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $4,538,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 115,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,635,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 40,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.1 %

GPN stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. TD Cowen cut their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

