Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Global X Alternative Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. 2,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,566. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

