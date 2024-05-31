Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 47,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:SNSR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $37.47.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
