Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.40

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.40 and last traded at $67.08, with a volume of 14773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.59.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,387 over the last ninety days. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

