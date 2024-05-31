Goldstein Advisors LLC Acquires 15,926 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the quarter. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIVI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

DIVI traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 90,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,742. The company has a market cap of $811.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

