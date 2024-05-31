Goldstein Advisors LLC Acquires 70,394 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned about 3.45% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $22,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,446,000 after buying an additional 6,791,529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 771,522 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 217.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,039,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,051,000 after purchasing an additional 711,763 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,614,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,011.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 214,561 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DBMF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,249. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

