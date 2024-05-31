Goldstein Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,266 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,125,000 after purchasing an additional 933,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after purchasing an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

