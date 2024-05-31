Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,913. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

