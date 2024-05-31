Goldstein Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 122.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.91. The company had a trading volume of 852,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,441. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.