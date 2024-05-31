Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,735. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.48. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.