Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $59,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,931 shares of company stock worth $11,848,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $103.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.42 and a one year high of $103.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

