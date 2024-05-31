Goldstein Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,146 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 856,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 392,210 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,971,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000.

Shares of MUSI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.91. 30,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,296. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

