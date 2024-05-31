Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) traded up 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 138,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 129,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.30 million. Greenlane Renewables had a negative return on equity of 75.09% and a negative net margin of 51.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.0004 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. Its systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

