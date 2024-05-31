Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 3rd

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 3rd. The 1-150 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 415,200,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,825,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.70. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 88.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,251.81%.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

