Gridiron Partners LLC Buys New Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 249,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 665,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,590,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 702,779 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KTF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,324. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

(Free Report)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.