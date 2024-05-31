Gridiron Partners LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Gridiron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,781. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

