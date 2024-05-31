Gridiron Partners LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Posted by on May 31st, 2024

Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Gridiron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VXUS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,781. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.