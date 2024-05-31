Gridiron Partners LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Gridiron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000.
Shares of BTT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.40. 54,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,313. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
