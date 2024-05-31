Gridiron Partners LLC Takes $4.50 Million Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 542,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II makes up approximately 3.2% of Gridiron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 988,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 24,209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 163,712 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 113,677 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 140,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period.

PML traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 123,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

