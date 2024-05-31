Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.620-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Guess? also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.62-3.00 EPS.

Guess? stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.02. 320,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,747. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Guess? announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $4,219,337.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,546,984.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

