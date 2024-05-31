Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $26,674.87 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $26,674.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,391,825 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hagerty Trading Up 3.4 %
HGTY opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.53 and a beta of 0.77.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Gets a New Look
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Generic Drug Makers With Growing Runways
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.