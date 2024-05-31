Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $26,674.87 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $26,674.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,391,825 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hagerty Trading Up 3.4 %

HGTY opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Hagerty Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Hagerty by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

