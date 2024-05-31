Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,763,000 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the April 30th total of 744,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,526.0 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Shares of Haidilao International stock remained flat at $2.50 during trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

