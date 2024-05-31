Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,763,000 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the April 30th total of 744,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,526.0 days.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
Shares of Haidilao International stock remained flat at $2.50 during trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.00.
About Haidilao International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Haidilao International
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.