Hallador Energy Forecasted to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hallador Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HNRG. StockNews.com raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Hallador Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

HNRG stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.45. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 1,457.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

