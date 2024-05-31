Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.96. 4,293,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

