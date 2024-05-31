Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.80

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €17.80 ($19.35) and last traded at €17.80 ($19.35), with a volume of 12027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €17.58 ($19.11).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.47.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

