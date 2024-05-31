HC Wainwright Increases Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $70.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get Insmed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSM

Insmed Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. Insmed has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.